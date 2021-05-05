Well Done LLC Invests $1.51 Million in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,524,000 after purchasing an additional 618,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 334,599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 176,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5,707.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 101,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.09. The company had a trading volume of 160,479 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.20. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.