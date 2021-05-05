Well Done LLC Purchases 2,163 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

SOXX traded up $5.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.31. 115,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,325. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.95. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $224.11 and a 12-month high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

