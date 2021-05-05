Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 41,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,874. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.13.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
