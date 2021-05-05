Wells Fargo & Company Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $104.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $98.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.41. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $107.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Autoliv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 72.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Autoliv by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

