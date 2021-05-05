Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a PE ratio of 123.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

