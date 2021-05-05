Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

WES traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 20,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,510. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

