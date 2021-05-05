Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $99.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical for the first quarter have been increasing over the past month. The company is benefiting from synergies of the Axiall acquisition. The buyout has diversified its product portfolio and geographical operations. Further, the company is seeing favorable demand trends for polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin. Strong demand in the polyethylene business is likely to continue, especially in food packaging. Also, rising housing starts in the United States augur well for its downstream vinyl products business and domestic demand for PVC. The company should also benefit from its capacity expansion projects. However, it faces headwinds from higher feedstock costs. Its operations are also exposed to maintenance outages. The Olefins unit also faces headwinds from new capacity additions.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

NYSE WLK opened at $97.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $98.16.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

