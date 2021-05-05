Whittier Trust Co. Has $34,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $456.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.83 and a 1-year high of $456.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.63 and its 200 day moving average is $395.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.15.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

