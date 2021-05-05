Whittier Trust Co. Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

