Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,414 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 168.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

NYSE:OVV opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

