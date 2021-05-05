Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,805 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 238,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

VRIG opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.