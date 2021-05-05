Whittier Trust Co. Sells 540 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NMI were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $820,360.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,556. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

NMIH stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

