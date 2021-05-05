Willis Towers Watson Public Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.00 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $262.78 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $264.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

