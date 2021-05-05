WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ WKEY opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. WISeKey International has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WISeKey International stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of WISeKey International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

