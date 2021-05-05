Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.29

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.29 and last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 1321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539 in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $3,282,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

