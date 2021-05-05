Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.69.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $155.19 and a one year high of $274.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $1,427,399 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.