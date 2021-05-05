Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 63,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $53.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

