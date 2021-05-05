Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 925 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $373.70. 87,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,749. The company has a market capitalization of $371.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.96 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,529 shares of company stock worth $116,725,147. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.