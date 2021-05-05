Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.8% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.90. 68,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,784. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $412.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

