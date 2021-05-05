Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 517.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,866 shares during the quarter. The Allstate makes up approximately 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $127.30. 60,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,685. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

