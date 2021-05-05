Wright Investors Service Inc. Reduces Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.81. The stock had a trading volume of 145,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,955. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,484 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

