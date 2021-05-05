WT Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 15,278 Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,459,000 after buying an additional 3,811,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 239,768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,410,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of PEJ traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. 3,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,599. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.