WT Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

SBUX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.39. The company had a trading volume of 105,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,747. The company has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a PE ratio of 148.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

