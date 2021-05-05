WT Wealth Management Purchases 25,908 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WT Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 74.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,908 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.7% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 458.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $60.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.