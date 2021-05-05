Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Shares of WH opened at $73.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.75, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $76.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,388 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,183,000 after purchasing an additional 246,552 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,085,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,532,000 after purchasing an additional 228,945 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

