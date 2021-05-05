Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Short Interest Update

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

