Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XIACF. HSBC raised shares of Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XIACF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. 15,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,304. Xiaomi has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

