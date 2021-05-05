XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $170.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $150.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

NYSE:XPO traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

