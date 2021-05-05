XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $170.00 at KeyCorp

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.62.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics stock opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.59, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.37. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $142.70.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,243,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.