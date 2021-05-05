XR Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 187,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 597.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 73,048 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,072. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $80.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

