XR Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

XR Securities LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.04. 1,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,643. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $88.68.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

