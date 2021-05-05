XR Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 3,170 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,170 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,151,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $172.31. The company had a trading volume of 41,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.31.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

