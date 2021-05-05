XR Securities LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 543 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after acquiring an additional 419,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.91. 18,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.54 and a 1 year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.