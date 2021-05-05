Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

XYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.61. 2,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,924. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.89, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $116.31.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.