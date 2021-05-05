XYO Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $63.85 million and $846,276.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00088024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00068634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.70 or 0.00831462 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.60 or 0.09704814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00100549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00043868 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.