Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.16 billion-$4.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 57,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,438. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 190.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. Yandex has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

