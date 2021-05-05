Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. On average, analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. 1,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,603. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.17.

YTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

