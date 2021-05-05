YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.69. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 1,434,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $12,605,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $4,226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 810,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 144,913 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

