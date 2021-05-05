Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on YUM. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

YUM stock opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $120.71.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after buying an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after buying an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,080,000 after buying an additional 310,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,006,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,621,000 after buying an additional 298,972 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

