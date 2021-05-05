Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million.

CFB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.93 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $771.60 million, a PE ratio of 213.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,847,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

