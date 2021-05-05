Zacks: Analysts Anticipate L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.92. L Brands reported earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 199%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

L Brands stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. L Brands has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,393,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in L Brands by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.