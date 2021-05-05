Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. Points International reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCOM shares. TheStreet lowered Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Points International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Points International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.37 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. Points International has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

