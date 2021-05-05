Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce sales of $237.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.40 million to $254.70 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $280.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $929.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $975.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $937.17 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $102,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.27. 702,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,764. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

