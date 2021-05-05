Zacks: Analysts Expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.91. Braskem posted earnings of ($2.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Braskem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Braskem stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,092. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. Braskem has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

