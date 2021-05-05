Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.04. 6,903,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.85. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 788.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 44,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,304,000 after purchasing an additional 405,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.