Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,799,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSL traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $167.36. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.43. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $252.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.