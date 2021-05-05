Zacks: Analysts Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.00. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OBNK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

