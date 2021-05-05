Zacks: Analysts Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEEL traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. 2,265,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,264,360. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

