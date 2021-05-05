Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

CTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of CTG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,839. The stock has a market cap of $150.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,455.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Computer Task Group by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 204,800 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

