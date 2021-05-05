Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. First Interstate BancSystem reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $43,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $51.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

